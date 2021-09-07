# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

08-28-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer arrested Richard Seeley (19) of Calais for Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Failing to Stop after an incident in Calais. Border Patrol, Customs, and Sergeant Greg Sawyer from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

09-03-21

Trooper Einar Mattson received a complaint of theft from a road construction site on route 9 in Amherst. Stolen were two temporary rumble strips. Value of $2000.00 each.

Trooper Miles Carpenter investigated an assault complaint in Eastport. As a result of the investigation, Peter Mallock (50) of Eastport was summonsed for Assault.

09-04-21