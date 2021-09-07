Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Size to Hit US$ 36 Bn by 2030

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market size is expected to surpass around US$ 36 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2021 and 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market size was valued at USD 14.3 billion in 2020. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are an important component of Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) that are also commonly known as drones. These UAVs are consisting of on-board computers that control their flight and other necessary operations. Drones were previously developed for military operation to handle life-risky missions, whereas have penetrated to various fields. However, military UAVs have also gone through several developments for long-range operations.



Further, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in UAVs is one of the most prominent factors that propel the market growth of UAVs over the upcoming years. The Superior capability of UAVs for analyzing millions of images that enables secure, safe, and more accurate data that further helps in enhancing the decision-making capability across various industrial applications. Presently, companies rely more on the accurate information analysis and data collection using various software that helps enhancing the business output and operation. Enhancement in the hardware and as well as components of UAVs are likely to help customers to generate real-time images and maps because of integration of advanced cameras, fast microprocessors, and modern computing technologies.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1269

Advancement in the UAVs has also triggered their increased application across various commercial sectors to gather large amount of real-time information in order to make strategic business decisions. Gradually, UAVs have registered the fastest growth across various commercial applications some of them include mining, construction, oil & gas, photography, agriculture, and various other sectors. The construction sector expected to offer prominent opportunities for UAVs over the upcoming years owing to large application for mapping and surveying the construction site.

The impact of COVID-19 on the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) market anticipated to be moderate because of lockdown situations across various countries such as UK, Germany, USA, Italy, India, and many others. Because of the same, the demand for armaments and defense products has gradually decreased from the military sector. Yet, the overall demand for drones or UAVs is flourishing well owing to its significant application as a life saving tool during the COVID-19 situation.

On the basis of class, small UAVs projected to register the fastest growth rate owing to multiple applications across civil and military sectors. These UAVs are widely used for monitoring, security, and surveillance purposes. Hence, the aforementioned factors are likely to propel the market growth for small UAVs in the coming years. Further, the rising demand for small UAVs across commercial applications that include mapping, surveying, agriculture, and logistics are expected to prosper the market growth during the forthcoming years.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1269

Based on technology, remotely operated UAVs capture the majority of the global UAV market revenue share in the year 2020 and likely to pertain its hold during the analysis time frame. This is majorly attributed to wide range of UAV products operated by remote sensing technology. The remote sensing technology has larger applications across various commercial sectors to gather crucial set of information such as forest monitoring, agriculture, and aerial mapping.

In terms of geography, North America dominated the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market in the year 2020 because of increasing application of UAVs across various applications prominently in the military sector. The U.S. is one of the significant manufacturers of military drones and also exports to various other countries. On the other hand, Europe expected to register significant growth rate over the forthcoming years owing to rising demand for high-definition cameras, software, navigation system, and avionics over the past few years. In addition, major market players operating in the industry are concentrated in the region such as Delair and Parrot Drones that addresses the rising demand of the regional consumers.

The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of several large industry players operating globally in the market. These operating industry participants have strong product portfolio as well as widespread distribution network across the world. Presently, Yuneec, Parrot Drones, and DJI are some of the leading market players that covers majority of the market revenue in the year 2020. Apart from this, startups have significant opportunity to propel in the market due to lack of resistance from established players along with the government. Besides, the market growth is majorly governed by upcoming technologies such as IoT, AI, and many others. Hence, Industry participants focus mainly on the technology integration to gain prominent strength in the market.

Browse more automotive industry related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/automotive





Some of the prominent players covered under the global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market report include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Parrot, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, YuneecThales Group, Go Pro, 3D Robotics, Holy StoneAutel Robotics, Kesper Drone, Sense Fly, Delair, Hexagon, and AeroVironment Inc. among others.

By Class

Tactical UAVs

Small UAVs

Strategic UAVs





By Technology

Fully-autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Remotely Operated





By System

UAV Payloads

UAV Airframe

UAV Avionics

UAV Software

UAV Propulsion





By Application

Commercial

Military

Recreational





By Regional Outlook

North America US Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa







Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1269

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R



