U.S. Cast Resin Transformer Market Is Expected to Reach $1.00 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Rise in demand for electricity from different end-use industries and increase in adoption of renewable and non-conventional energy sources drive the growth of the U.S. cast resin transformer market. Based on cooling type, the forced air segment accounted for the major share in 2020. Based on phase, on the other hand, the three-phase segment would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. cast resin transformer market was pegged at $574.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $1.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.



Rise in demand for electricity from different end-use industries and increase in adoption of renewable and non-conventional energy sources drive the growth of the U.S. cast resin transformer market. On the other hand, development of solid-state transformers (SSTs) impedes the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of smart grids and digital dry type transformers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (134 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13467

COVID-19 Scenario-

Significant disruptions in the development of electrical infrastructure and interferences in building construction & maintenance activities across the world impacted the U.S. cast resin transformer market negatively.

Nevertheless, as the overall situation across the United States is getting ameliorated, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The U.S. cast resin transformer market is analyzed across type, cooling type, phase, voltage, and end use. Based on type, the converter transformer segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The rectifier transformer segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.S. Cast Resin Transformer Market Request Here

Based on cooling type, the forced air segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The natural air segment would, however, grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Based on phase, the single-phase segment held the major share in 2020, generating 90% of the total market. At the same time, the three-phase segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13467

The leading market players analyzed in the U.S. cast resin transformer market report include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric, Hammond Power Solutions Inc., Hitachi-ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, WEG Group, Olsun Electrics Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Hanley Energy LLC, and Siemens AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Industrial Controller Transformer Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Medium Voltage Transformer Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Converter Transformer Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Instrument Transformers Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Smart Transformers Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Current Transformer Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn