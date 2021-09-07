Mayor Bowser to Host DC’s National Maternal and Infant Health Summit

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, September 15 at 2 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser will kick off the 4th Annual National Maternal & Infant Health Summit. The event will bring together residents, healthcare officials, healthcare professionals, service providers and more to explore, strategize, and share solutions to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in the District.

This year’s summit, which will have both in-person and virtual options for attendees, will include an in-person kickoff event on Wednesday, September 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, followed by a series of virtual breakout sessions on Thursday, September 16. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders in maternal and infant health; explore innovations and emerging issues in maternal, obstetrical, and pediatric care; and connect with over 50 government and community-based programs and resources.

Mayor Bowser’s National Maternal & Infant Health Summit is an opportunity for all attendees to see themselves in the development of solutions to perinatal health inequities. This year, the summit will discuss what respectful maternal care means in the District, highlight various birthing options and pathways to parenting, and demonstrate District investments in proven supports for birthing people, babies, and their families.

To learn more about the Summit and to RSVP, visit dcmaternalhealth.com.