Decrim Nature Hazel Park submits Draft Resolution to City Council to Decriminalize Community Healing with Entheogens
Religious freedom can not exist until entheogens are decriminalized”HAZEL PARK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resolution would make the investigation and arrest of individuals involved with the personal use and possession of entheogenic plants and fungi be the lowest priority for the city of Hazel Park, MI.
On April 16, Decriminalize Nature Hazel Park submitted their final draft Resolution and Framework for Safe and Responsible Use to City Council members for review and consideration.
The draft Resolution originally submitted on April 16, aims to reform outdated laws targeting people who have benefited from naturally occurring plant and fungi medicines. Our campaign is about helping adults who benefit from the use of entheogens while dealing with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. New findings in a study done by John Hopkins University, published Nov. 4, 2020 in JAMA Psychiatry, suggest that psilocybin may be effective in the much wider population of patients who suffer from major depression than previously appreciated. Decriminalizing entheogenic plants and fungi would be a step toward reversing the negative effects that the failed “War on Drugs” has presented as confirmed in failed communities in and around the U.S. “The global war on drugs is a failure and should be replaced by decriminalization strategies grounded in science, health, security and human rights, according to a recent report by the Global Commission on Drug Policy.” Redirecting funding for the arrest, investigation and prosecution of individuals who personally use and possess these naturally occurring medicines for the benefit of an individuals’ mental and physical health, is our main goal.
“Naturally occurring Plant and Fungi medicines have been used by indigenious groups for thousands of years. Reintroducing natural remedies into our present time could possibly help people in vulnerable states heal themselves. With the support of a community, a therapist and other credible community organizations and leaders. Being able to control my own anxiety and depression using plant medicines has been extremely beneficial. Everyone should be able to get the opportunity to try to heal themselves naturally without the fear of being prosecuted.” said Shan, founder of Decriminalize Nature Hazel Park.
Another founding member of DNHP, Lex states "Entheogenic plants and fungi have been deeply rooted into indigenous cultures all over the world as both medicine and as a spiritual aide, from the first nations of Turtle Island to the Urarina of Peru and even my own ancestors in Sápmi. Members of these indigenous communities exist all over the United States and have to carry the weight of the colonization and criminalization of their sacred plants and their traditions every day. Religious freedom can not exist until entheogens are decriminalized.”
The DN group will be making public comments to the Hazel Park City Council on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 6pm.
