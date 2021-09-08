NSA Carolinas Fall Speaker Academy to Teach Public Speaking Business Success Skills
How to create + evolve a profitable professional speaking business? Learn + Grow at National Speakers Association [NSA] Carolinas Chapter Speaker Academy.
Our goal is to empower professional public speakers with the perspective, tools, and resources they need to manage a successful, holistic professional speaking business.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NSA Carolinas Speaker Academy is designed to empower aspiring speakers with the perspective, tools, and resources to create a holistic professional speaking business - from business foundations and marketing to designing a signature keynote and developing promotional materials. Registration is open and classes start on October 29. For more information and to register, visit https://www.nsacarolinas.org/nsa-carolinas-speaker-academy/.
Mike Mooney, NSA Carolinas President Elect, and Speaker Academy Dean says, “The NSA Carolinas Speaker Academy is designed to teach public speaking and business success skills. Our goal is to empower professional public speakers with the perspective, tools, and resources they need to manage a successful, holistic professional speaking business. We invite speakers at all levels, from aspiring to pro, to join us.”
NSA Carolinas’ Speaker Academy Goals: From Student to Stage to Profitable Speaking Business
NSA Carolinas’ Speaker Academy focuses on how to develop and market to meeting and event planners at corporations, associations, and organizations who hire—and invest in—keynotes, workshops, consulting, and training.
NSA Carolinas’ Speaker Academy Schedule and Curriculum
Speaker Academy students will gather in a mix of virtual and live events. Small group cohorts will build relationships and create a support system that sustains interest and builds on team success.
Module 1
Your Foundation
The Business of Professional Speaking led by Nanci Appleman-Vassil, CSP, and Charles Weathers, Jr.
Module 2
You Are a Pro
How to Get Paid to Speak led by Dr. Kevin Snyder, author of “How To Become A Professional Speaker: PAID to SPEAK!”
Module 3
What Are You Saying?
Designing Your Keynote led by Jane Jenkins Herlong, CSP, CPAE
Module 4
Building Your Visibility
Marketing, Social Media & PR led by Barbara Rozgonyi
Module 5
What's In Your Promotional Package?
Speaker Demo Reel & Promo Materials led by Chuck Gallagher, CSP
Stan Phelps, CSP, and NSA Carolinas President observes, “How do we know Speaker Academy works? In 2020, 100% of our students rated their Speaker Academy experience a 10/10. We want to give aspiring and professional speakers the insights and tools they need to accelerate their speaking business as we empower them to succeed within a community of supportive peers.” Registration is open at https://www.nsacarolinas.org/nsa-carolinas-speaker-academy/.
About NSA Carolinas. . .
A bi-state chapter of the National Speakers Association [NSA], NSA Carolinas is dedicated to advancing the craft, performance, and value of North Carolina and South Carolina professional speakers. Founded in 1985, NSA Carolinas energizes a professional and supportive environment where aspiring and established speakers can hone their speaking and business skills as they learn from and network with peers who applaud everyone’s mutual success. For more information about finding a professional speaker, joining NSA Carolinas, and attending upcoming events, visit https://nsacarolinas.org.
