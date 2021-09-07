Ophthalmology Biosimilars Market Report 2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Ophthalmology Biosimilars Market Research Report Are Zydus Cadila, Biocon, Formycon AG, Xbrane Biopharma, Pfenex, Coherus BioSciences, Biocad, Allergen, mAbxience, Intas Pharmaceuticals

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmology biosimilars market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Ophthalmology Biosimilars Market, 2021-2028.” The key variables influencing the market positively include an increase in the prevalence of ocular illness, an increase in the recurrence of retinal disease, an increase in the elderly population, and an increase in diabetes cases. The increasing number of upcoming products by such major corporations indicates the overall growth of the industry in the near future. For instance, in July 2019, Allergan and Amgen Inc. released a new version of a novel medicine for usage and commercialization in the United States. The firm launched ‘Kanjinti,' a trastuzumab biosimilar for usage in the United States.

Significant Industry Developments of the Ophthalmology Biosimilars Market Include:

July 2019: Regeneron's newer versions and pipeline are likely to outperform the competition for the eylea biosimilar, which will be a collaboration initiative between Sanofi and Bayer AG.





Increasing Frequency of Eye-Related Disease to Stimulate Growth

The global ophthalmology biosimilars market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing eye-disease cases during the projected period. The increasing prevalence of eye-related clutters like as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and presbyopia is expected to drive display development. One of the key factors driving the market is the availability of strong pipeline products and the growing sales volume of ophthalmic medicines for retinal diseases.

Additionally, rising COVID-19-related eye diseases are expected to drive market growth. According to research published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, 31.6 percent of COVID-19 cases in China showed ocular involvement, while 91.7 percent of COVID-19 cases tested positive for associated infections.





Increasing R&D Activities to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global ophthalmology biosimilars market share during the forecast period. With the higher incidence of ocular diseases, increasing consumer awareness and local businesses are launching strategic operations to create and market new therapeutic alternatives for patients.

North America is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The availability of a strong level of consumer awareness and a good healthcare network, and the presence of prominent companies in this region is expected to boost the growth in the region.





What does the Report Offer?

The report provides a descriptive overview of the ophthalmology biosimilars industry, outlining their uses, benefits, and limits, among other things. By understanding the trends defining and driving the market, the report gives you an advantage when building business plans.

List of Manufacturers in the Ophthalmology Biosimilars Market include:

Zydus Cadila

Biocon

Formycon AG

Xbrane Biopharma

Pfenex

Coherus BioSciences

Biocad

Allergen

mAbxience

Intas Pharmaceuticals





