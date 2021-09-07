P&O Maritime Logistics and IO Materials Services (IOMS) bring revolutionary cargo system to Africa with launch of 'FlexDELIVERY(TM)' in Nigeria

FlexDELIVERY™ launches for first time in Africa, bringing a disruptive technology-led innovation that focuses on its customer’s needs, being cargo delivery, by

Reducing Delivery times Enhancing Visibility and Driving supply chain predictability

The service is a cornerstone to drive out structural oversupply in the Energy industry as it shifts the focus to the cargo instead of the assets that deliver it.

P&O Maritime Logistics (www.POMaritime.com) partners with Nigerian-owned IO Materials Services (IOMS) to provide offshore delivery services from Gate-In to offshore delivery by engaging with the local eco-system.

With the reduction of delivery time, increased supply chain visibility and predictability the energy industry also benefits from lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions making the oil and gas industry more environmentally friendly.

Today, P&O Maritime Logistics and Nigerian firm IO Materials Services (IOMS) jointly announce the launch of the new ‘FlexDELIVERY™’ model to provide integrated last-mile delivery services to the offshore energy industry in Nigeria.

FlexDELIVERY™ disrupts the traditional model of high shore base startup costs, rentals and vessel time-chartered contracts by focusing on the service that is required by the energy industry – cargo delivery. FlexDELIVERY™ has marked new grounds with a freight rate model targeted at the Offshore Energy Industry which traditionally worked on an asset and facility model.

This service proves to reduce delivery times, enhance visibility and predictability which will re-invent procurement strategies, inventory management tactics and the energy supply chain as a whole. This industry first model, be it exploration, drilling, production or maintenance will drive down operating costs and capital expenditures for the energy producers by driving out structural oversupply in the energy industry which will be a welcoming shift.

By injecting a tech-led solution, FlexDELIVERY™ enhances visibility throughout the last mile delivery which has been a bottleneck for some time. Harnessing BigData and AI technology, it provides predictability with a real time view on cargo movement and delivery dates all controlled through an online booking platform. The platform reinforces the integrity of the energy supply chain, providing energy producers with peace of mind to focus on their core business being extraction of energy.

The new offering, which began service on the 4th of September 2021, is an expansion of P&O Maritime Logistics’ disruptive innovation ‘Supply on Demand’ to integrate shore base and quayside operations to deliver a comprehensive logistics solution, strategically named FlexDELIVERY™ for the Nigerian market.

Nigeria being a microcosm of the energy sector, P&O Maritime Logistics and IO Materials Services saw a huge potential in the country to offer a disruptive and tech-driven offshore supply solution like FlexDELIVERY™️ due to the current expensive energy logistics supply chain.

Currently, most platforms offshore Nigeria rely on antiquated manual paper-based operations, that duplicate manpower, facilities and equipment, and cost approximately 2-4 times more than the global average for running an offshore supply operation.

On average, FlexDELIVERY™ reduces costs by 20-30% per good transported, has 20-30% lower fuel consumption and 40 -50% less distance travelled compared to traditional time-charter supply contracts.

Martin Helweg, CEO at P&O Maritime Logistics said: “Following the success of our Supply on Demand service, we saw a gap in the Nigerian market, spotting that the country’s offshore supply market was ripe for the revolutionary FlexDELIVERY™ system that brings efficiency and value to our customers.”

“With the continued expansion of our innovative service in partnership with IOMS, we’re bringing a step change to the offshore supply industry and aligning our service to be in sync with our customers’ needs: reduced delivery times, visibility and predictability.”

Through its state-of-the-art system, powered by P&O Maritime Logistics innovative technology, FlexDELIVERY™ gives customers clear visibility of cargo movement and sailing schedules in a boon to forward planning.

Christian Arndt, VP Logistics at P&O Maritime Logistics said: “By launching in Nigeria, P&O Maritime Logistics is showing the industry that smart solutions can generate efficiency gain and lower production costs. Customers will see reduced equipment, inventory carrying, and supply chain costs, while boosting productivity. With ‘FlexDELIVERY™’ offshore operators will gain back time to focus on core business activities. We are looking forward to presenting our FlexDELIVERY™ innovation to existing and future clients.”

Shore bases will be operated by IOMS from its locations, providing wide coverage for oilfields across the Nigerian offshore energy industry.

Matteo Volpi, CEO at IOMS said: “We are thrilled to be P&O Maritime Logistics’ partner in launching FlexDELIVERY™ into the Nigerian market. FlexDELIVERY™ will further reduce supply chain costs in combination with IOMS’ Digital FlexBASE™ offering.

With our deep local industry knowledge, and our network of locations and logistics partners across Nigeria, IOMS is working to further reduce supply chain costs for industrial clients, powered by P&O Maritime and our innovative supply chain solutions.”

To find out more about how to subscribe to FlexDelivery, please contact Gulshan Kaur at Gulshan.kaur@pomaritime.com.

About P&O Maritime Logistics: P&O Maritime Logistics is a leading provider of marine solutions with a focus on offshore energy, port services and logistics. The company owns and operates approximately 400 vessels and provides a wide portfolio of value-added marine services and the ability to integrate these offerings for its customers – always with safety and the environment at the forefront.

Headquartered in Dubai, the company has operations globally across all seven continents.

About DP World: We are the leading provider of smart logistics solutions, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 127 business units in 51 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 56,000 employees from 134 countries are committed to delivering unrivaled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focussing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading technology to create the smartest, most efficient and innovative trade solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet. www.DPWorld.com

About IO Materials Services: IOMS is a Nigerian logistics technology company founded in 2017 by an experienced team of regional and international energy and technology executives to increase oil and gas production and lower operational costs by re-imagining and reinventing the role of oil and gas supply bases. www.IOMaterials.com