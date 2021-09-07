Exciting Tale of Chasing Deliverance from the Mind of Beatrice Cayzer
Escaping from the past across many countriesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life often provides us with complicated choices. More often than we’d like, we frequently do not have the maturity to deal with these decisions. We end up doing the wrong thing and meet with many failures. Those who have the grace and opportunity to learn from their mistakes turn out to be wiser and better for it. But there are also those who aren’t as fortunate. Their mistakes haunt them for a good part of their lives. It can even push them to constantly be on the run. These mistakes often catch up with them eventually and the consequences can be too much to bear. "Kidnapped in Jerusalem" tells of the many misfortunes that come with running from responsibility.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s family and heritage have reminded her of their responsibility to their fellow man at an early age. Her ancestors helped found communities when they arrived in the US on the Mayflower in 1620. To celebrate her heritage and traditions, she engaged in her own humanitarian work and founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England. Satisfied with her work, she turned to writing. with the goal of inspiring people into action and making better life decisions. Her novels have been met with acclaim and commercial success. Cayzer continues to write novels with the support of her husband Stanley Cayzer.
"Kidnapped in Jerusalem" follows the misadventures of Dennis McLeary. Having been sexually abused at a young age, he struggles with his manhood. He accepts the advances of a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 in order to reconcile with his self-doubt. This lands him in jail where he is further abused by the inmates. Taking advantage of an incident at the prison, he makes his escape to a passenger freight where he hides as a waiter. During his travels, he meets Myriam and falls in love. However, this bliss doesn’t last as Myriam warns him of her fanatical father who seems to delight in beheading her suitors.
What other challenges will McLeary face? Can he finally break free from his troublesome past? Find out in Kidnapped in Jerusalem.
What other challenges will McLeary face? Can he finally break free from his troublesome past? Find out in Kidnapped in Jerusalem.
