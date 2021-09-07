Global Urinary Incontinence Device Market to Reach $6.17 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market. North America held the highest share in 2020, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. Outpatient clinics for female urinary incontinence, infertility and sexual medicine, benign prostatic hyperplasia, renal stone, benign scrotal conditions, and bladder stone were affected significantly.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Urinary Incontinence Device Market generated $2.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.17 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Development of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and rise in risk of urological disorders drive the global urinary incontinence device market. However, lack of awareness regarding novel developments in the urinary incontinence devices, underreported cases of urinary incontinence, and post-operative complications associated with the devices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditures in the developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Outpatient clinics for female urinary incontinence, infertility and sexual medicine, benign prostatic hyperplasia, renal stone, benign scrotal conditions, and bladder stone were affected significantly.

In 2020, there was a considerable reduction in different types of outpatient tests and surgical treatments for female urinary incontinence, kidney stones, infertility, and bladder stones. These treatments had the greatest rates of cut-down services. In addition, many market players underwent a revenue drop in the urology platform.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence device market based on product, category, incontinence type, end user, and region.

Based on product, the vaginal slings segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes segments including urinary catheters, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and other devices.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around half of the global urinary incontinence device market, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the clinics segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributed to more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Leading players of the global urinary incontinence device market analyzed in the research include



Becton

Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.)

Caldera Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

ConvaTec Group plc.

Coloplast A/S

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Cook Group Inc. (Cook Medical Inc.)

Medtronic plc.

Laborie Medical (Cogentix Medical Inc.)

Teleflex Incorporated.





