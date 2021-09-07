Fitness App Market Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Outlook 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fitness App Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” provide the global fitness app market grew at a CAGR of around 20% during 2015-2020 and expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Fitness apps are mobile applications that are developed to assist with exercise, physical training, nutrition, diet, and other related fitness solutions. They can be downloaded from the internet onto a mobile device, such as tablets, internet-enabled wearables and smartphones. Fitness apps help to count calories and record statistics on workouts, walks, bike rides and runs. These platforms can be programmed to connect users to personal trainers, nutritionists, and nearby gyms.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivityand the inflating sales of smartphones are among the major factors fueling the growth of the global fitness app market. This is further supported by the increasing adoption of wearable devices, such as smartwatches and fitness bands. Moreover, the emergence of sedentary lifestyles during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has led to a rise in health consciousness amongst the population, thereby contributing to increasing download rates across the globe. Additionally, various footwear brands, like Under Armour, Nike and Adidas, are tapping into the aforementioned trend by investing in the development of customized exercise regimes and health tracking systems. Furthermore, major players are integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in fitness apps to offer personalized diet charts, health coaches, and fitness programs to consumers. On account of these factors, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
Global Fitness App Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
Aaptiv Inc., Adidas AG, Appinventiv, Applico LLC, ASICS America Corporation (ASICS Corporation), Azumio Inc., Fitbit Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), MyFitnessPal Inc. (Under Armour Inc.), Nike Inc., Noom Inc. and Wahoo Fitness.
The report has segmented the market on the based on region, type, platform and device.
Breakup by Type:
Exercise and Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition
Activity Tracking
Others
Breakup by Platform:
Android
IOS
Others
Breakup by Device:
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearable Devices
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
