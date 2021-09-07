Car Sharing Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Car Sharing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global car sharing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Car sharing stands for a car rental service that enables individuals to hire cars for a short period of time. It is an affordable and convenient mobility service, supported by simplified access for consumers to shared mobility platforms. Car sharing facilitates community transit, improves urban land usage and development, decreases personal car ownership, aids in achieving goals for a cleaner environment, and allows affordable access to vehicles.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market/requestsample
The continuously expanding vehicle fleet and the rising environmental concerns towards the increasing air pollution levels are currently catalyzing the market for car sharing. Moreover, the governments of several nations are undertaking numerous initiatives to reduce the ownership of private vehicles to curb carbon emissions. Apart from this, the increasing prevalence of peer-to-peer (P2P) lending services, which allows the private car owners to rent their cars, is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, multiple organizations are using corporate car-sharing services to help employees be punctual, reduce the company's fleet management costs, and minimize the requirement for large parking spaces. Besides this, the growing penetration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices and the increasing numbers of mobile applications for ridesharing are projected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Autolib (Bollore)
Cambio Mobilitätsservice GmbH & Co. KG
Car2Go Ltd.
CarShare Australia Pty. Ltd.
Cityhop Ltd.
Communauto Inc.
DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (BMW AG)
Ekar FZ LLC
Getaround Inc.
HOURCAR
Locomute (Pty.) Ltd.
Lyft Inc.
Mobility Cooperative
Modo Co-operative
Turo Inc. (ICA)
Zipcar Inc. (Avis Budget Group).
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Car Type:
Economy
Executive
Luxury
Others
Breakup by Business Model:
P2P
Station Based
Free-Floating
Breakup by Application:
Business
Private
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/car-sharing-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Business Travel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-travel-market
Online Food Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/online-food-delivery-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here