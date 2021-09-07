Actors Charley Boon, Henry Simmons, Sophina Brown join director Kenlon Clark’s Film, ‘Synapse’. Release by Princ Films

Poster for Synapse Agent 702 - Charley Boon Agent 702 - Charley Boon

Actors Charley Boon, Henry Simmons, Sophina Brown join director Kenlon Clark’s Film ‘Synapse’ is set to release on Vudu, Hulu, and Amazon Prime

Synapse was such a collaborative experience. Ken Clark is an incredible Director. The cast, crew were fantastic. Los Angeles Center Studios was so supportive. We hope that the world enjoys Synapse.” — Charley Boon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actors Charley Boon, Henry Simmons and Sophina Brown join director Kenlon Clark’s Independent Film, ‘Synapse’ Set to Release Sept. 7, 2021 by Princ Films.

The Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Synapse’ directed by Kenlon Clark the award winning filmmaker of the 2016 Bootleg-Universe screenwriting contest sponsored by Screencraft. This is Clark’s feature film directorial debut. Clark is known for the short film ‘Mr. Rogers: A War Hero’ which was written and directed by Clark and produced by Adi Shankar. Clark is also known for ‘Theory of a Deadmans: Echos’.

‘Synapse’ is set to release on streaming platforms Vudu, Hulu, and Amazon Prime on Sept 7, 2021.

The movie ‘Synapse’ according to their IMDb is about , “An addicted memory dealer is chased relentlessly by federal narcotics agents bent on keeping the secret he has locked in his mind hidden”.

Actor Charley Boon who plays the role of Agent 702 joins this star-studded cast. Charley is a three time National Physique Committee (NPC) Men’s Physique Champion and nationally qualified. Boon is also an acting coach at the famous Baron Brown Studio. Charley is known for his roles in ‘The Life of Jesus Christ”, ‘Ephraim’s Rescue’, “Orange Lipstick’, Rachele Royale: Circus Life’, ‘Mr. Rogers: A War Hero’, ‘The Fighting Preacher’, ‘Book of Mormon’, ‘Mission Stories’.

Charley Boon is joined by Henry Simmons as Agent 805, Simmons is known for his role on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as Alphonso ‘Mack’ Mackenzie. Sophina Brown plays the role of Aamina. Brown is known for her roles in such TV series like ‘Grey Anatomy’, ‘Twenties’, ‘Legacies’ and ‘Cruel Intentions’ just to name a few. The rest of the star-studded cast consist of Joshua Alba known for ‘L.A’s Finest’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’, Jordana Oberman is known for her role in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Hand of God’, William Rubio known for his roles in ‘This is Us’, ‘The Outpost’. Jeff ‘Jah Free’ Allen known for ‘Surge: Chapter 1-Hydrocene’. Sabrina Revelle known for ‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’. Adam G. Simon known for ‘Man Down’ and ‘Point Blank’. Willie James Warren Jr known for ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Palo Alto’. Lauren Hicks known for ‘Desperate Housewives’. Emre Koc is known for smoker. Jeff D. Miller known for ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Life of Pi’. The late actor Tomas Navarro. Maury Zeller known for ‘Angel Falls in Love’ and ‘Juke Box Hero’. Marcus Jordan know for ABC’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ and ‘Numb3rs’. Zach McCall known for ‘Another Time’ and ‘The Resistance’ and Rusty Rayburn known for his role in ‘Logic: Under Pressure’.

‘Synapse’ is being released by Princ Flims. Princ Films is the notable flim distribution company known for their other Cannes market films like ‘Cagefighter: Worlds Collide’, ‘Scumbag’, ‘True Fiction’, ‘The Glass Room’ and Slavek Horak’s ‘Havel’.

‘Synapse’ will first be released in the United States and Japan.

