California Governor Candidate Patrick Kilpatrick Hosts Breakfast Press Conference on Sept. 9 in Hancock Park, CA
Kilpatrick, a visionary, entertainment icon, husband, and father of 2, shares his platform about his fight to improve CaliforniaLOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's face it, California needs healing and real change. California Governor candidate Patrick Kilpatrick admits he is not a politician nor a pundit. "I am a person of the people," said Kilpatrick. "This isn't about political parties. This is about authentic people getting things done!"
On Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m., Kilpatrick will host a breakfast press conference at the landmark Ravenswood building, 570 North Rossmore Avenue in Hancock Park. Space is limited. RSVP is mandatory at Kilpatrickforgovenor.com. Street parking available. "My team and I chose the landmark Ravenswood building because we support and value historic buildings. It has been a haven for Hollywood royalty including Ava Gardner, Clark Gable, and writer James Ellroy," stated Kilpatrick. Mae West owned the building and lived in the penthouse most of her life.
Kilpatrick will create private sector initiatives for design-worthy affordable housing and implement 70% tax credit for revitalization and renovation of historic buildings – driving homeownership for the middle class and young families.
Change is needed and Patrick Kilpatrick is the only candidate to have a strong strategic plan on a number of issues plaguing the state. Among the other issues he wants to affect immediate change, is his stance to:
Improve the environment for a better tomorrow.
Provide complete support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Secure borders, equal justice for everyone - path to citizenship with the Prospective Citizen’s Contribution Program.
Lower taxes. More money in the hands of Californians to increase choices for all.
Demand zero tolerance for crime with advanced police training and reform.
Eradicate homelessness by providing essential services and employment necessary.
Expand the highway at gridlock chokepoints.
Education is also high on his list. "I will restore music, arts, and sports programs at every grade level," said Kilpatrick. "As well as, implement Pre-K to grade 12 private sector Dental Care Initiative - dental health for all children."
As a motivational speaker and communicator, he is no stranger to finding and implementing solutions. The veteran actor of more than 200 films and hit TV shows uses his vast experience and his skills as an acting coach/teacher to elevate hundreds of entertainment and media professionals.
About Patrick Kilpatrick
He is a veteran of 200+ films and hit TV shows, an accomplished actor, writer, and producer. Kilpatrick is CEO of Uncommon Dialogue Films and a proud father of 2 grown sons. He is a world-recognized entertainment speaker, consultant, and teacher responsible for elevating hundreds of entertainment and media professionals.
Marie Lemelle
Platinum Star Media Group, Inc.
