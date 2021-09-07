9/6/2021 UPDATE: Roads Impacted by Downed Trees or Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Columbia • Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township. • Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township. • Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.

Montour • Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.

Northumberland • (Open) Route 2004 (Bowden Road) between Route 54 (Elysburg Road) and Route 2003 (Logan Run Road) in Rush Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

