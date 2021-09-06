Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: Unit Block of H Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:20 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a knife was recovered on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, 42 year-old Shamekia Berry, of Pinola, MS, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).