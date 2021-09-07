Bidding Set to Close on a Well Located 5 Bedroom Fredericksburg VA Brick Home Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

9707 Leavells Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 is a 1,954+/- sq. ft. 5 bedroom 2 bath brick home w/2 half baths and 1,054+/- sq. ft. basement on 1.1 acres

Location--Location--Location! This well-built brick home has great "bones" and after renovation, will make a wonderful primary residence or rental property”
— John Nicholls
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 5 bedroom brick home on 1+/- acres centrally located in Spotsylvania County, VA, on Thursday, September 9 at 3 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

The home has an incredible location only 1 mile from Spotsylvania Parkway (Smith Station Rd.), 1.5 miles from Rt. 208 (Courthouse Rd.), 4 miles from I-95 and 8 miles from VRE Station,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.

The home’s highlights include a kitchen (all appliances convey); dining room; family room; attic; basement (tile floors w/block walls); and attached 2 car oversized garage.

Other features include:
- asphalt driveway and brick retaining walls
- front porch and large rear deck w/concrete storage underneath
- rear concrete patio pad
- chain link fencing
- partially wooded lot

The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971

Kelly Strauss
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 226 1279
info@nichollsauction.com

