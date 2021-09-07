Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Unknown Sharp Object) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Unknown Sharp Object) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 5, 2021, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect attempted to assault the victim with an unknown sharp object and then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. There were no reported injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, 41 year-old James Curly Booker, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Unknown Sharp Object).