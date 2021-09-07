Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the 5000 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:59 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a handgun and then shot the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and a firearm was recovered on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, 30 year-old Anthony McDuffie, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).