LitonRx gets approval for LegitScript certification
LitonRx has received LegitScript certification. The seal is validation of LitonRx's mission to bring transparent digital pharmacy model for its customers.CHANDLER, AZ, USA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid development and adoption of technology and its related innovations have dramatically shifted how most people perceive and interact with the world on a large scale and in their day-to-day lives. With new technologies emerging seemingly every day, the way in which we live is in almost constant flux. The pharmacy field is no exception. The traditional method of prescription fulfillment and delivery is inconvenient and a long process.
Pharmacies like LitonRx are disrupting traditional pharmacy by revolutionizing how prescriptions are filled and delivered. By using technology to communicate directly with the doctor and patient, the length of time between diagnosis and delivery of medications can be significantly reduced.
With the development of new online methods of delivery and technology involvement in pharmacy sector, there is also increased risk of fraud and abuse. To make this process transparent and safeguard consumer, LegitScript has implemented process for certification and verification of new online pharmacy businesses.
LegitScript has rigorous process of verification of online business like pharmacies to ensure transparency to customers. LitonRx has received LegitScript certification and seal of approval on 7/17/21. The seal is validation of mission of LitonRx to bring safe, transparent digital pharmacy model for its customers.
LitonRx’s digital technology also streamlines the prescription process for providers, making it a win-win for all involved. LitonRx, offers free same day delivery and discount cards to its customers to make prescription process convenient and easy. Visit their website www.LitonRx.com today to receive your free discount card, to reduce your prescription costs by 60 to 80%.
About LegitScript
Since 2007, LegitScript has been making the internet and payment ecosystems safer and more transparent. The company combines big data with a team of human experts skilled in monitoring, certification, and high-risk products and websites. The result? Unmatched accuracy and deep risk analysis that identifies which commercial entities play by the rules, and which do not. LegitScript’s multidimensional view across the entire compliance ecosystem provides unique insights from all industries and angles, allowing businesses and governments to stay at the forefront of emerging high-risk trends. That’s why LegitScript is trusted by the world’s largest search engines, e-commerce platforms, payment companies, and regulatory agencies. For more information, visit legitscript.com.
