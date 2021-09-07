Periodontal Disease Pipeline Review | Clinical Trials Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

The majority of the drugs for Periodontal disease are in the early and mid-stages of development. So, in the coming years, the Periodontal Disease market is expected to grow with the launch of these drugs.

The majority of the drugs for Periodontal disease are in the early and mid-stages of development. So, in the coming years, the market is expected to grow with the launch of these drugs.

DelveInsight’s “Periodontal Disease Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Periodontal Disease pipeline landscapes. It comprises Periodontal Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Periodontal Disease therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Periodontal Disease pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Periodontal Disease Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Vaxcyte, CSL Behring, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Periodontal Disease treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Periodontal Disease treatment scenario. Amyndas Pharmaceuticals plans to schedule an end-of-phase 2 type B meeting for AMY-101 with the US FDA.

plans to schedule an end-of-phase 2 type B meeting for with the US FDA. In August 2021, NIH awarded a $2M grant to ADA Science & Research Institute, the University of Pennsylvania, to study oral mucosa. The American Dental Association Science & Research Institute, together with the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, will evaluate the mechanisms that maintain and damage the barrier function of oral epithelium in the presence of periodontal disease and peri-implantitis.

awarded a $2M grant to to study oral mucosa. The American Dental Association Science & Research Institute, together with the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, will evaluate the mechanisms that maintain and damage the barrier function of oral epithelium in the presence of periodontal disease and peri-implantitis. In July 2021, Cortexyme announced new preclinical data demonstrating efficacious dose range-finding data for its lead drug candidate atuzaginstat (COR388) in periodontal disease in conjunction with its participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) 2021 General Session & Exhibition, a virtual event.

announced new preclinical data demonstrating efficacious dose range-finding data for its lead drug candidate in periodontal disease in conjunction with its participation at the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) 2021 General Session & Exhibition, a virtual event. In March 2021, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals announced positive top-line Phase II results from its randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial assessing AMY-101 in 39 patients with periodontal inflammation and gingivitis.

announced positive top-line Phase II results from its randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial assessing in 39 patients with periodontal inflammation and gingivitis. In February 2019, SutroVax Inc. declared the publication of research accentuating the importance and effectiveness of a proprietary multi-valent vaccine that has shown protective immunity against Porphyromonas gingivalis (Pg) – a common bacteria believed to be responsible for periodontal disease.

Periodontal Diseases mainly result from infections and inflammation of the gums and bones that surround and support the teeth.

Periodontal Disease Emerging Drugs

AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals

AMY-101 is a novel complement of C3-targeted therapeutics based on the 3rd-generation compstatin analog Cp40. Compstatins prohibit complement centrally, at the level of C3, and inhibit all downstream pathways of the complement activation cascade. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development, but its Phase III trial is planned.

AL102-PDT: AngioLab

AL102-PDT is a botanical drug that prohibits tooth loss by blocking MMP-1, -8, -9, and -13. The efficacy of AL102-PDT was proven in ligature-induced periodontitis observed in beagle dogs. The efficacy is better than Doxycycline, a commercial MMP inhibitor, which the FDA approved for periodontitis. It is currently in the Phase I stage of development for periodontitis.

Vaccine for periodontal disease: Denteric

Denteric is developing vaccines targeting major virulence factors produced by the bacterium Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis) and related species. In so doing, the company's primary goal is to provide options to treat and prevent severe periodontal disease and its complications. It was originally discovered by CSL Behring and was then out-licensed to Denteric. It is currently in the Preclinical stage of development.

P4M01: D and D Pharmatech

P4M01 is an antimicrobial peptide for periodontal disease, microbiota-related disorders, and potentially, Alzheimer's disease prevention. It has completed a Phase II clinical trial study.

Scope of Periodontal Disease Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 10+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Vaxcyte, CSL Behring, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and many others.

Vaxcyte, CSL Behring, Cortexyme, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, D and D Pharmatech, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 10+ Products

Phases:

· Periodontal Disease Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Periodontal Disease Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Periodontal Disease Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Periodontal Disease Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Paracrine communication modulators; Proto oncogene protein c akt modulators; SIRT1 protein stimulants

· Peptide hydrolase inhibitors

· Complement C3 inhibitors

· Immunostimulants

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Small molecules

· Vaccine

· Proteins

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Oral

· Subgingival

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Periodontal Disease Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Periodontal Disease treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Periodontal Disease?

How many are Periodontal Disease emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Periodontal Disease?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Periodontal Disease market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Periodontal Disease?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Periodontal Disease therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Periodontal Disease?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Periodontal Disease?

Table of Contents

1 Periodontal Disease Report Introduction 2 Periodontal Disease Executive Summary 3 Periodontal Disease Overview 4 Periodontal Disease Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Periodontal Disease Therapeutic Assessment 6 Periodontal Disease – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Periodontal Disease Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8 Periodontal Disease Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 AMY-101: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals 9 Periodontal Disease Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 COR-588: Cortexyme 10 Periodontal Disease Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 POD CRC-OHS: CSL Behring 11 Periodontal Disease Inactive Products 12 Periodontal Disease Key Companies 13 Periodontal Disease Key Products 14 Periodontal Disease Unmet Needs 15 Periodontal Disease Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

