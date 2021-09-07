AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 announces keynotes from SAP, Airbus, IBM Xprize, Capgemini, IDC, & Natwest
AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 announces keynotes from SAP, Airbus, IBM Xprize, Capgemini, IDC, & Natwest. Themes on Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise AI, ML IoT, 5G
AI World - Keynotes from SAP, Airbus, IBM Xprize, Capgemini, IDC, & Natwest.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 announces keynotes from SAP, Airbus, IBM Xprize, Capgemini, IDC, & Natwest.
— AI World Congress 2021
Key themes on Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise AI, 5G, IoT and Machine Learning.
London, UK – September 7, 2021 – The AI WORLD CONGRESS (https://aiconference.london/) the world’s leading AI summit and conference of international AI thought leaders in the multitrillion-dollar global AI and digital platform ecosystem, today announced that its 2021 conference, taking place virtually (based out of London), from November 15 to November 16 (Virtual)
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Registration for the AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 Summit (virtual) is now open
BOOK NOW: – https://aiconference.london/register/
-------------------------------------------------------------------
The AI World Congress will focus on the growing intersection between AI (Artificial Intelligence), AI Enterprise and AI Business Applications.
In 2021, AI World Congress FULL AGENDA will feature keynotes from SAP, Airbus, IBM XPrize, Capgemini, AlgoDynamix, Telus, Natwest, Stora Enso, Nordea, and many more.
Registration for the AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 Summit (virtual) is now open
BOOK NOW: – https://aiconference.london/register/
The AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 (virtual ai conference)will focus on key themes such as:
Enterprise AI
Machine Learning & Deep
Robotics Software,
Internet of Things (IoT),
Edge Computing and Quantum Computing
Cloud Computing, 5G,
AI Ethics,
Big Data Analytics,
AI Innovation,
AI Digital Platforms
Smart Operations
Cybercrime
AI Algorithms
5G
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Registration for the AI WORLD CONGRESS 2021 Summit (virtual) is now open
BOOK NOW: – https://aiconference.london/register/
-------------------------------------------------------------------
About the AI WORLD CONGRESS
AI WORLD CONGRESS, 2021 (https://aiconference.london/ )is the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence Conference 2021 focusing on IoT applications, AI Solutions, Artificial Intelligence and IoT Companies for all verticals including automotive, healthcare, business, technology, future, machine learning, ML, robotics, robots, wireless, mobile, asset and fleet management, manufacturing, security, retail point of sales. For more info, please visit:
Event website: https://aiconference.london/
Media Relations
AI WORLD CONGRESS
+44 20 8938 3258
email us here