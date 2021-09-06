Dumpster Stars Now Offers Affordable Roll-off Dumpster Rentals in Round Rock, TX
Dumpster Stars is locally owned and operated and provides Round Rock, TX customers with the best possible dumpster service at a fair price.HUTTO, TX, USA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dumpster Stars, a local junk hauling and waste removal company now offers affordable roll-off dumpster rentals in Round Rock TX and all the nearby areas. The company wants homeowners, local contractors, and local business owners in Round Rock to know that they can access reliable waste disposal solutions affordable, simply by giving them a call, for same or next day delivery.
Speaking during a recent press release, Don Phelps, the company’s representative described Dumpster Stars as a reputable waste removal company that takes pride in servicing the local communities in Round Rock, Hutto, Pflugerville, Leander, Taylor, and all the surrounding areas. He added that the company is only focused on providing consistent waste management solutions to customers at fair and affordable pricing. Don also mentioned that waste disposal companies had a very significant role to play in the management of waste in TX and without affordable and reliable waste management solutions, the state’s waste disposal agencies would be crippled by tons and tons of waste produced by families, businesses and construction companies.
The company offers four roll off dumpster options which Don described as versatile and ideal for disposal of commercial and residential waste from all types of projects. They offer 10-yard dumpsters, 15-yard dumpsters, 20-yard dumpsters, and 30-yard dumpsters for rent in Round Rock and all its other service areas. Their 10-yard dumpsters have the capacity to haul approximately 6 pick-up trucks of waste, while their 15-yard and 20-yard roll off containers have been designed to be able to haul up to 9 pick-up truckloads and 12 pick-up truckloads of waste respectively. Their 10-yard dumpsters, 15-yard dumpsters, and 20-yard dumpster rentals have 1-ton, 1.5 tons, and 2-ton weight limits per container.
Customers can rent roll-off containers from Dumpster Stars at the following dumpster rental costs, as shown on their website. They offer 10-yard roll-off rentals at $299, 15-yard dumpsters at $400, 20-yard dumpsters at $450, and 30-yard dumpsters at $525 per container for 1-7 days. They allow extensions, meaning that customers can opt to extend their rental terms beyond the standard 7-day rental, at an additional $10 per day, for the extra days. Renters are charged $65 per ton extra waste loaded on the roll-off rentals, above a container’s weight limit.
Dumpster Stars also delivers roll-off dumpsters to customers outside the listed areas on request. Customers interested in renting roll-off dumpsters from the company can email them or call them directly for more information. Mark mentioned that they sometimes, but not always charge a distance surcharge depending on the distance of the delivery location from any of the company’s service areas.
The company’s business hours are between 7 AM and 5 PM from Monday to Saturday, and while customers can access their 24-hour online ordering service at any time, they also have a call to order option and allow in-person visits with social distancing and hand sanitizing observed. Their staff also wear masks at all times at work.
Individuals interested in more information about Dumpster Stars or in renting an affordable roll-off dumpster rental in Round Rock, TX from the waste management company can visit the company’s website at https://dumpsterstars.com/dumpster-rental-round-rock-tx/, call them directly, or send the company an email.
Don Phelps
Dumpster Stars
+1 512-567-3235
