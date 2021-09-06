American Marketing Association to spotlight PR experts at Sept. 9 event
In-person luncheon at Flemings Steakhouse to offer industry insight for marketers
I am a huge proponent of public relations as part of the overall marketing mix. The way I see it, each PR initiative and strategy provides an asset to be leveraged by marketers.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) plans to present a panel of local PR experts during an in-person luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. September 9, 2021, at Flemings Steakhouse, 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
— Ruth Furman
The AMA panel “What You Need to Know About PR If You Work in Marketing” is set to feature special guests from the Public Relations Society of America.
Ruth Furman, principal of ImageWords Communications, will join Sarah Thornton, APR, president of Connected Communications and Dan McFadden, APR, director of strategic communications for Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital.
The panel will provide an inside look at the nitty-gritty of using public relations for your brand. Attendees can expect to learn how public relations complements but is ultimately different from advertising; how to create and follow a story; the benefits of public relations; and countering bad public relations.
Tickets start at $45.
The AMA includes a network of 30,000 marketers nationwide.
For more information about the Las Vegas Chapter, visit amalasvegas.com.
