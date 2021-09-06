UK condemns the military seizure of power in Guinea: Minister Duddridge statement

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge said:

The UK Government joins ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and other partners in condemning the removal by force of the President of Guinea, Alpha Condé.

We call for the immediate release of the President and for all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue to ease tensions, and to prevent any further violence and to uphold democratic principles, including the rule of law. We, alongside the international community, continue to monitor events closely.