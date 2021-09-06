Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size to Reach $83.95 Billion & Registering at a 9.5% CAGR by 2023
Global medical device industry is under persistent pressure to control expenses without compromising research development, protection and timeline.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Set New Growth Cycle]
Medical device outsourcing involves taking the assistance of third-party companies to manufacture medical devices. Increase in geriatric population and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic disorders, such as spine disorders, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, outsourcing also allows the companies to focus on their core activities, which in turn boosts the market growth. However, threat of loss of confidential information is expected to impede the market growth.
The global medical device outsourcing market was valued at $44.32 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $83.95 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023.
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1436
COVID-19 Impact:
The industrial report mentions the influence of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak has caused disturbances in several industries and has hammered the logistics, resulting in delayed deliveries and cancellation of product demand. The medical device outsourcing report proficiently explains the resulting factors and concerns of manufacturers. Researchers have also well-explained how the producers and providers will tackle the ongoing epidemic and the key strategies to be adopted post-pandemic for turning their businesses back to normal.
Finished device manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to increase in demand for affordable devices. Testing and regulatory support services is expected to register highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to low labor costs, low overhead expenses, and improving technical abilities to produce class III medical devices. In addition, tax breaks and incentives such as lowered tariffs and duties to foreign companies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.
Multiple significant participants in the medical device outsourcing market are anticipated to observe abundant growth prospects in established countries. The numerous international medical device establishments select to manufacture their devices in emergent nations of Asia Pacific because of small labor costs and great quality. For example, labor cost is quite less in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia in comparison with other countries. However, China has observed noteworthy increase in labor cost in the latest few years. Numerous Asian nations produce medical device products including rubber gloves, drainage bags and surgical tapes in great number, on account of less overhead for utilities, cheap raw materials, equipment, rent, and medical device components. In addition, companies there also create sophisticated Class III medical devices, like drug-eluting stents.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Celestica, Inc.
• Creganna
• Flextronics International Ltd.
• Heraeus Holding
• Integer Holdings Corporation
• Nortech Systems, Inc.
• Plexus Corp.
• Sanmina Corporation
• Tecomet, Inc.
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-devices-outsourcing-market
Key Findings of the Medical Device Outsourcing Market:
• Finished goods segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
• Class II devices accounted for more than half of the share of the global medical device outsourcing market, in 2016.
• In terms of application, cardiovascular segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the analysis period.
• Prototype & development is expected to grow at the CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
• France and Germany collectively contributed for more than two-fifth share of the European medical device outsourcing market in 2016.
• Japan is the major shareholder, accounting for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific medical device outsourcing market in 2016.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
World Bio-Banks Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
World Pacemaker Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn