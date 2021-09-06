Don Dirren Discusses the Benefits of Golf for Business, for Health, and for Pleasure
Golf Offers Many Benefits to Those Who Play, Don Dirren Discusses Those Benefits BelowPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf is one of those activities that people either love, love to hate, or simply hate. There are few people who have completely neutral or ambivalent feelings about it. Don Dirren discusses that even those who hate golf can benefit greatly from it if they use it the right way. He goes on to break down the benefits as they relate to business, health, and pleasure.
Don Dirren suggests that the golf benefits for business are more far-reaching than you may realize at first glance. As you play golf regularly, you begin building relationships with others. Those who play with you as well as those who play around you. It’s an important tool for networking and developing relationships that directly help you now and may help you later when you’re looking to expand, grow, or move on from your current position.
For professionals who are courting clients, golf allows them the opportunity to show off a little competitive spirit and to let clients know that you know how to have fun. It is an opportunity for them to see a side of you they can’t see “in the office.”
For your health, golf offers a wealth of benefits, according to Don Dirren. For instance, golf offers mental health benefits such as improved mood, reduced anxiety, increased self-esteem, and boosted confidence. The benefits go much deeper, though. Playing golf helps keep people moving, improves muscle tone, enhances endurance, and increases range of motion.
That is in addition to the cardiovascular benefits for those who walk the course. For instance, those who walk an 18-hole course take approximately 12,000 steps to do so (not including steps taken to locate wayward balls that occasionally get lost in the rough). Don Dirren also points out that playing golf can help prevent various chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, while preventing fractures by strengthening bones.
Of course, the final benefit of golf, according to Don Dirren, is for the love of the game. Many people find golf to be relaxing and thoroughly enjoyable. Most golf courses are in natural, beautiful settings. Golfers can enjoy the sights, the sounds, and even the smells of nature – even if they are located in cities surrounded by a sea of cars, traffic, and other visual pollution.
For people who have never played golf, Don Dirren believes there is no better time to take up the habit. For those who already love the game, it’s time to get out there and begin enjoying all these benefits and more.
