Scotland Correctional Institution Offender Dies of Apparent Suicide

Offender Tyler Lanier (#1525824) died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Scotland Correctional Institution after an apparent suicide.

He was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 p.m. The prison’s first responders performed lifesaving measures until local paramedics arrived who also worked to resuscitate the offender. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, as is common in these circumstances. The Department of Public Safety is cooperating fully in the investigation and is also conducting its own investigation.

Lanier, 26, was serving a 12 year and six months sentence for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He was admitted to prison on Dec. 16, 2016. ###