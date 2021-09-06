Global Size of the Online Sex Toys Market Expected to Grow to US $18,100.0 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Online Sex Toys Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 12,360.0 Million in 2020 to reach USD 18,100.0 Million by 2026, at 5.60% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are California Exotic Novelties, LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys and others.

Global Online Sex Toys Market: Overview

Sex Toys are external items or gadgets intended to stimulate or increase sexual pleasure, resulting in sexual gratification. Some women feel vaginal dryness as a result of hormonal imbalances and differences in the stiffness and suppleness of vaginal muscles. The slackening of vaginal walls is also noticed as a result of repeated conception and high levels of muscular strain. Sex toys were invented to alleviate the difficulties that ladies have in obtaining sexual pleasure as a result of the aforementioned concerns. Furthermore, sex vibrators and massagers boost estrogen levels and relax the vaginal skin.

Industry Major Market Players

California Exotic Novelties LLC

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Doc Johnson Enterprises

FUN FACTORY GmbH

Kanojo Toys

LELOi AB

LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.

Lovehoney Group Ltd.

Luvu Brands Inc.

Meiki Toys.com

MS Factory

Naughty Nights

PrivyPleasures.com

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

TENGA Co. Ltd.

TOMAX USA

There has been an increase in the knowledge of sexual health as a result of liberalization, the penetration of social media, and the influence of pop because there are no rules for sex toys, producers may create goods for both genders without having to disclose the materials or chemicals used in the devices. As a result, manufacturers are free to create a huge number of novelty toys. A broad range of sexual stimulation products is utilized by both genders including vibrators, dildos, and electronic stimulators. The booming e-commerce industry has aided the expansion of the sex toys market by guaranteeing that a diverse variety of items is available to the general public. Because of the ease of purchase and anonymity provided by the internet, there has been a rise in the demand for sex toys. People perceive these goods to be important rather than frivolous. This has resulted in numerous vendors investing in this region, therefore producing products with improved designs and functionality. The growing popularity of sex toys is assisting the expansion of the sex toys business.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Online Sex Toys Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Online Sex Toys Market?

What are the top companies operative in Online Sex Toys Market?

What segments are covered in Online Sex Toys Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Online Sex Toys Market?

Market Dynamics

As one of the growth factors, innovation and effective marketing of these items are cited. Due to females' growing interest in sex toys, manufacturers are focusing on female consumers. Increased sales were driven by technological advancements and the desire to enhance sexual pleasure. Sex toys sales are also increasing due to the availability of a wide range of products on online platforms. This market's development is projected to be driven by an increase in spending power and a better standard of living in developing nations the Due to their rising appeal throughout all age groups, novelty adult goods are establishing a mainstream position in the sexual well-being sector. Sexual health items are becoming more popular due to the acceptance of the LGBTQ community and the rising desire among women in trying them out without reluctance. This online sex toys market expansion is due to a lack of manufacturing regulations, permissive sex toy distribution laws (or the absence thereof), and global e-commerce accessibility. In Southeast Asia, where indigenous e-commerce behemoths like Shopee and Lazada reign supreme, e-commerce grew by 63% in 2020 compared to 2019. Apart from statistics, forced isolation and shifting intimacies appear to be the more evident drivers of sex toy sales during the epidemic.

Global Online Sex Toys Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 12,360.0 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18,100.0 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 5.60% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players California Exotic Novelties, LLC, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, FUN FACTORY GmbH, Kanojo Toys, and Others Segments Covered Product Type, Material, Price Range, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Online Sex Toys Market: Segmentation

The global online sex toys market is segregated based on product, material, price range, end-user, and region.

Adult vibrators, dildos, masturbatory, sex dolls toys, erection rings, and others make up the product segment of the global online sex toys industry. Based on material type, the global online sex toys industry is categorized into metal, plastic, silicone, glass, and others. Mid-range/ economy and premium/ luxury are the price range segment of the global online sex toys market. Based on end-user type, the industry is segmented into women and men.

Global Online Sex Toys Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to Dominate Global Online Sex Toys Market Growth

In terms of value, North America was the largest market for online sex toys in 2020. North America held the highest share in 2020. According to a study, more than half of all Americans have used sex toys to improve their sexual experience. During the projection period, demand for adult novelty goods is anticipated to rise due to increased social acceptability and a more liberal sexual lifestyle in the United States and Canada. The online sex toys market's growth prospects remain bright in Europe and North America. European nations such as Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Belgium are major market contributors. The most popular items in these nations are traditional vibrators and dildos. Reduced societal stigma associated with sex, as well as an increase in online merchants, are projected to stimulate demand for online sex toys in the Asia Pacific. Countries such as Singapore and New Zealand are now catering to women's sexual demands by promoting the sex toys business.

Browse the full report “Online Sex Toys Market By Product Type (Adult Vibrators, Dildos, Erection Rings, Masturbators, Sex Dolls Toys, Others), By Material (Metal, Silicone, Plastic, Glass, Others), Price Range (Premium/ Luxury, Mid-Range/ Economy), By End User (Men, Women): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/online-sex-toys-market

The global online sex toys market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Adult Vibrators

Dildos

Erection Rings

Masturbators

Sex Dolls Toys

Others

By Material

Metal

Silicone

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Price Range

Premium/ Luxury

Mid-Range/ Economy

By End-User

