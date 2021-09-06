4 weeks to go until the 9th Annual Military Flight Training conference
SMi Group reports: 4 weeks remaining until the Military Flight Training conference, convening this October, virtual attendance only.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are proud to announce that the Military Flight Conference is back for its 9th annual year. As new threats create more challenging and dangerous air operations, and NATO-aligned militaries see increasingly higher operational tempos, flight training and preparation must respond to these developments to prepare pilots for dynamic operational environments. This conference provides the perfect opportunity for flight training professionals to gather and share their experiences to ensure that the pilots of the future are ready to fight and win.
With only 4 weeks to go, interested delegates can register at: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR8EIN
This year’s conference will delve into:
•Fast-jet training
•Rotary-wing training
•Fixed-wing training
•Synthetic and live training
•Pilot retention and attrition reduction
•Immersive technologies for flight training
•Training platforms
Military Flight Training 2021 is an invaluable opportunity to meet world-leading experts in the field of pilot training. Attend the two-day conference and benefit from insights delivered by first-class training officers, solution providers and senior military figures from the UK and abroad.
The latest event agenda and updates can be found at: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR8EIN and attend the conference for a chance to Meet and network with leaders in pilot training from industry, military and government across two days.
Sponsor: Ascent, Leonardo DRS
9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Virtual Attendance Only
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR8EIN
