Wearable Injectors Market Size, Strategic Outlook and Covid – 19 Impact By 2028
Wearable Injectors Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.2%, Market Trends – Increasing R&D activities to produce advanced self-injection systems.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wearable injectors market size is expected to reach USD 15.66 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes among the growing geriatric population in countries across the globe and need for more efficient drug administering devices and solutions that are easy to use and improve quality of life of patients. The fear of needles, painful injections, and risk of needle stick injuries are other major factors driving increasing demand for wearable injectors among new insulin users. The ability to track and manage therapy and avoid over-dose, double injections, or missed injections are propelling adoption of wearable injectors. These devices also help in improving patient adherence and therapy outcomes. Moreover, lightweight feature, feature of prefilled glass cartridge, and high tolerant adhesive nature of wearable injectors are other factors boosting growth of the market.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Wearable Injectors Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
Top key Companies in Wearable Injectors Market are:
Medtronic, Amgen, Ypsomed, Insulet Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, United Therapeutics Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson & Johnson.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Wearable Injectors market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Wearable Injectors industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global wearable injectors market on the basis of technology, type, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Motor-driven
Expanding Battery
Spring-based
Rotary Pump
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Off-body
On-body
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Cardiovascular Disease
Diabetes
Immuno-Oncology
Infectious Diseases
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Clinics
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Others
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In August 2019, Genentech of Roche entered into collaboration with Enable Injections, which is a developer and designer of wearable investigation testing, for ‘Combination Goods’ infusion devices. The partnership was created for multiple programs based on the en-Fuse platform of Enable.
The spring-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rising preference, driven by more ease of use as compared to conventional procedures.
The on-body wearable injectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for on-body wearable injectors is relatively high currently, and this segment is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue growth during the forecast period. On-body wearable injectors enable patients to self-administer treatments at home, which is more comfortable and cost-effective.
The immune-oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share among other application segments in the wearable injectors market in 2020, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer among the growing geriatric population and rising adoption of wearable injectors that are easy to use, more cost-effective, and less painful.
The home care setting segment accounted for the largest revenue share than other end-use segments in 2020 due to increasing research and development initiatives for production of more advanced and cost-effective self-injection systems for use in home care settings.
North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global wearable injectors market in 2020. Robust presence of major players such as Amgen, Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Enable Injections, and United Therapeutics Corporation is projected to continue to boost growth of the North America wearable injectors going ahead.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Wearable Injectors market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Wearable Injectors market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
