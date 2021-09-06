Threat Intelligence Market Report by Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges and Key Companies Analysis by 2028
Market Size – USD 10.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization across industriesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats. Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently.
The report is an appropriate prototype of the Threat Intelligence industry, entailing a thorough investigation of the global Threat Intelligence market. The report serves as a valuable source of data and information relevant to this business vertical. It covers numerous industry aspects, with a special focus on market scope and application areas. The Threat Intelligence report identifies the fundamental business strategies employed by industry professionals and offers an insightful study of the value chain and the distribution channels of the global Threat Intelligence market. The current industry trends, growth potential, up-to-date outlines, and market restraints have also been analyzed by the authors of the report.
An extensive analysis of the Threat Intelligence market has also been performed, which includes different factors, right from region-centric statistical data and commercial progress to both macro- and micro-economic indicators that are vital to draw a precise forecast. Furthermore, the study gives a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, challenges, drivers, hurdles, and the patents observed in the Threat Intelligence market. Additionally, the key vendor analysis, product launches, market trends, and revenue generation, have also been furnished in the report to help readers formulate lucrative strategies.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Threat Intelligence Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
It also sheds light on the overall competitive landscape, growth trends, market concentration rate, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and other strategic alliances and business expansion tactics adopted by the companies to gain a robust footing in the Threat Intelligence market. The report also provides information on the new players entering the market and offers them strategic recommendations to overcome the entry-level barriers and make fruitful business decisions.
Top key Companies in Threat Intelligence Market are:
McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Threat Intelligence market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Threat Intelligence industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
On-premises
Cloud-based
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Security Information and Event Management
Security and Vulnerability Management
Security Analytics
Incident Response
Risk & Compliance
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Information Technology
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.
The retail industry is observing vast volumes of data being generated via various channels including blogs, social networking platforms and sites, and apps. Transformation of the retail industry is not restricted to the e-commerce channel. Numerous connected devices are point-of-sale systems at kiosks and handheld devices are used in physical stores, all of which are designed to gather and access customer information. The growing data volumes in the retail industry continues to drive demand for threat intelligence to prevent data breaches and potential data loss.
Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.
Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Threat Intelligence market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Threat Intelligence market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The Global Threat Intelligence Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research, which is further validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. Moreover, the report also offers a feasibility study and investment return analysis to assist the readers in making strategic investment plans.
Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Threat Intelligence market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.
Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Threat Intelligence market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.
Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Threat Intelligence market.
