Telepresence Robot Market Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, Application, By Region And Forecast 2021 - 2028
Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Growing use of telepresence robots in educational institutesVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to increasing application of telepresence robots in the healthcare industry for remote applications, including consultations with doctors, healthcare professionals, and patients. Telepresence robots are widely used in hospitals for patient bedside care and data monitoring, rehabilitation, carrying medical supplies to operating theaters, room disinfection, and lab automation assistance. In patient bedside care and data monitoring application, telepresence robots alert healthcare professionals instantly to any significant changes in patients’ condition. In addition, telepresence robots find extensive application in telemedicine such as in facilitating remote conferencing and consultation with a medical specialist, especially in rural healthcare settings.
Competitive Scenario:
The Global Telepresence Robot Market is consolidated due to the presence of a large number of both domestic and international manufacturers. The international companies are resorting to innovative expansion strategies like mergers and acquisitions (M&A), joint ventures, and collaborations, in order to broaden their product range, thereby increasing the global market share.
Top key Companies in Telepresence Robot Market are:
Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.
Segmentation Landscape:
The report further segments the Telepresence Robot market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Telepresence Robot industry in key regions.
Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Display
Camera
Speaker
Control System & Sensors
Power Source
Others
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Mobile
Stationary
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Healthcare
Education
Homecare
Enterprise
Others
Some Key Highlights in the Report
In January 2019, OhmniLabs announced introduction of Ohmni Supercam Telepresence Robot with a very high-resolution camera that would enable users to view whiteboard contents and printed documents more clearly.
Mobile telepresence robots can be steered remotely and from distant locations. Mobile telepresence robots were primarily deployed to promote social interaction between individuals and are garnering rapid traction in application areas including health care environments, office environments, and for geriatric care. Also, mobile telepresence robots are witnessing increasing demand attributed to rapid technological advancements in the field of mobile robotics.
For geriatrics care, mobile telepresence robots offer many advantages by enabling elders to operate the robot remotely and interact with it. A telepresence robot can be adjusted for various uses for elderly users, including those with mobility issues. Telepresence robots provide a feeling of safety and staying connected socially by providing a means to interact virtually.
Telepresence robot market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to high adoption of advanced technologies and presence of robust Internet infrastructure. Additionally, presence of leading telepresence robot manufacturers and investments in the R&D of telepresence robots are other factors expected to continue to drive market growth in the region.
Regional Landscape:
Geographical distribution of the Telepresence Robot market includes analysis of the leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Telepresence Robot market, along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
