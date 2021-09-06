MiCorps volunteer stream cleanup and monitoring grants available

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jan. 22, 2021 Nick Assendelft, Public Information Officer, AssendelftN@Michigan.gov, 517-388-3135 Tamara Lipsey, Aquatic Biologist, LipseyT@Michigan.gov, 517-342-4372

The Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps), a network of volunteer monitoring programs that collect and share surface water quality data throughout the state, is accepting 2021 funding proposals for two grant programs.

Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program: A total of $25,000 is available for grants (ranging from $500 to $5,000) to support local units of governments in efforts to clean up garbage from Michigan’s rivers, streams, and creeks. This program is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Volunteer Stream Monitoring Program: A total of $75,000 is available across three grant types for volunteer benthic macroinvertebrate monitoring and habitat assessment in wadeable streams and rivers. Local units of government and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply.

Startup Grants: These grants are for organizations that seek to learn the MiCorps protocols of monitoring and set themselves up to submit successful Implementation grant proposals in future years. There is a maximum amount of $5,000 per grant award for one-year projects under this funding area.

Implementation Grants: These funds support volunteer training and macroinvertebrate data collection for the purpose of assessing water quality that help state and local efforts to protect and manage water resources. Grants may be used to fund a monitoring coordinator and/or to buy water quality monitoring supplies. There is a maximum amount of $20,000 per grant award for two-year projects under this funding area.

Maintenance Grants: These one-year grants are for groups that are already monitoring with MiCorps procedures. Funds can pay for staff time, equipment and travel to MiCorps trainings and conferences and are a maximum of $2,000.

The request for proposals for each of the grant opportunities can be found at the Stream Monitoring and Cleanup Grants webpage.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 22. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered for funding. Questions about the grant application process should be directed to Dr. Paul Steen, Huron River Watershed Council, at 734-769-5123 (extension 601) or PSteen@HRWC.org; or Tamara Lipsey, Lake Michigan Unit, Surface Water Assessment Section, Water Resources Division, EGLE, at 517-342-4372 or LipseyT@Michigan.gov.

The MiCorps program was established in 2004 to assist the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in collecting water quality data for use in water resources management and protection programs.

# # #