North America Green Tea Leaves Market Size, Future Scope, Growth, Demand and Forecast, 2027

By type, matcha was the most prominent segment in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of the green tea leaves market is driven by health benefits associated with consuming tea and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions. The additional facts that support the growth of the market include increase in café culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and innovation of tea by introducing additional healthy ingredients. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, high cost of production, and increase in trend of coffee consumption are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Rise in tea demand from health-conscious young population and frequent introduction of new flavors & variety are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the North America green tea leaves market growth.North America Green Tea Leaves Market by Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027,” the North America green tea leaves market size was valued at $1,191.1 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach the market value of $1,519.9 million by 2027. By type, the Matcha segment in the green tea leaves market was the most prominent segment accounting for the highest share in 2019, and is expected to remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the North America Green Tea Leaves Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6998?reqfor=covid Green tea is well-known for its health benefits; thus, consumers in North America are increasingly adopting this beverage to stay fit and maintain healthy body composition.Increase in health awareness and rise in consciousness about appearance among consumers have augmented the growth of the North America green tea leaves market. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients and ease of availability are some other factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in awareness among consumers for weight loss and alarming rise in obesity rates boost the consumption of green tea, as it promotes healthy weight loss. However, increase in trend of coffee consumption and fluctuation in prices of raw materials caused by unpredictable climatic conditions act as the major restraint for this market. On the contrary, surge in demand for Japanese tea such as matcha and sencha in the North American region and rise in consumption of matcha in cafes, tea lounges, and restaurants are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the North America green tea leaves market.Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6998 The major strategies adopted by key players in the North America green tea leaves industry to expand their business include new product launch and business expansion. The major strategies adopted by key players in the North America green tea leaves industry to expand their business include new product launch and business expansion. The key players profiled in the report are Harney And Sons, Matchabar, Chacha Matcha, Matchaful, Mizubatea Co., Aiya Matcha, Encha, Kettl Tea, ITO-EN, Hibiki-An, In Pursuit Of Tea, Mariage Freres, and Rishi Tea.Key findings of the studyMatcha segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% in revenue terms during the forecast period.On the basis of nature, the conventional segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027.Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied maximum value share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of tea in the North America green tea leaves market.Gyokuro is anticipated to witness the second highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027, in value terms. 