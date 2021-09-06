Isotonic Drinks Market is Generating Revenue of $7,785.0 Million by 2028, at CAGR 8.8% Growth Rate
Isotonic drinks are been marketed with the claim that these products give an energy boost to improve physical and cognitive performance.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isotonic drinks Market Analysis by Form, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global isotonic drinks market size was valued at $1,870.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $7,785.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. Increase in consciousness regarding healthy lifestyle adoption and the preference for staying fit has increased consumer indulgence in energy drinks products. Moreover, increase in prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases worldwide further boost the isotonic drinks market growth. Furthermore, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules, the prevalence of diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, cancer, and other health disorders has substantially increased. This encourages the consumers to adopt physical activities such as meditation, yoga, athletics, and others, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the isotonic drink manufacturers.
In addition, increase in number of health clubs and gyms in developed and developing region further fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in social media users due to rise in internet penetration helps create awareness regarding instant energy products and its features on social media channels such as Instagram, Facebook, and others. This has become an ideal platform to increase consumer awareness regarding health wellness products as it drives customer reach among its target segments.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• Production activities of isotonic drinks halted completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain presented challenges in production.
• Owing to lockdown restrictions, there were restrictions on outdoor sports such as football, cricket, volleyball, baseball, and others. Moreover, many major sports events were either canceled or postponed. This reduced the demand for isotonic drinks.
• Distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets were closed during the lockdown. Consumers preferred online channels to purchase isotonic drinks as they opted for various exercises and physical activities at home.
The report offers detailed segmentation of the global isotonic drinks market based on form, packaging, distribution channel, and region.
Based on form, the liquid segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global isotonic drinks market, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
Leading players of the global isotonic drinks market analyzed in the research include Lucozade Ribena Suntory, The Coca-Cola Company, Luxottica, Hercules Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Musclematic, PepsiCo, Oshee, BA Sports Nutrition, LLC, Bigflex Lifescience, Decathlon SA, and NDurance (Pvt) Ltd.
