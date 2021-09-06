Concrete Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020 to 2030
Concrete Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2030PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “concrete market by concrete type, application, end-user industry and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the concrete market was valued at $167.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $972.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Construction of all infrastructures need concrete for building purpose. Concrete can be in the form of ready-mix concrete or precast products & elements. Revenue generated by sales of these products represents the market size of the concrete market.
Leading Players:
The major players profiled in the concrete market include CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., CRH, Forterra, Heidelbergcement AG, Holcim, Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, Sika AG, Votorantim S.A., Weckenmann Anlagentechnik GmbH & Co. KG, and Wells Concrete.
Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisition, product launch, and collaboration to offer better products and services to customers in the concrete market.
The concrete market is segmented into concrete type, application, end-user industry and region.
By concrete type:
Ready-mix concrete, precast products, and precast elements.
Based on application:
Reinforced concrete and non-reinforced concrete.
On the basis of end-user industry:
Roads & highways, tunnels, residential buildings, non-residential buildings &, dams & power plants, mining and others.
By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).
Key Findings Of The Study:
• By concrete type, the ready-mix concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By application, the reinforced concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By end-user industry, the residential buildings segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.
• By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020.
