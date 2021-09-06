Ideal Homes Portugal has Successfully Extended the 10% Discount on Apartments in Lagos
Read on for the exciting news regarding the discount!FARO, PORTUGAL, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideal Homes Portugal has some amazing news! Their exclusive 10% discount on apartments in Santa Maria 2 has officially been extended until the 13th September, 2021. So if you've thought you'd missed your chance - There's still time!
Units in Santa Maria 2 are ideal as a rental investment or as a holiday home. ACT today and you can save anything from 45,500€ to 89,000€. On top of this, you can also take advantage of their, fantastic '4x10' package which includes:
- 10% discount
- 10% deposit
- 10% six months later
- 10% another six months later
Prices start at 455,000€ and with their exclusive discount, you can get one for 409,500€. It is important to note that sea view apartment prices will increase considerably after the discount ends. To ensure you secure your unit TODAY, contact the Ideal Homes team!
Once you have purchased your apartment the Ideal Homes Aftersales team can assist with furniture packages, obtaining an AL license if it’s going to be used for holiday rentals, making sure everything follows the health and safety guidelines and they’ll also manage the holiday rentals themselves.
A standard two bedroom apartment for 500,000€ in this development would look to rent for 1600€ per week during the high season and 800€ during the low season. If the property was rented for the full 13 weeks of the high season, this would equal the amount of 20,800€ in bookings before taxes.
For anyone wanting to rent all year round, you could be looking at anything from 40,000€ per year in bookings.
Situated a short two minute drive from the beach and close to its historic city centre, they're also close to shops, restaurants, beaches, golf courses and many other attractions. Lagos is a town in the Western Algarve, hugely popular among people of all ages and attracting tourists from all corners of the world.
Santa Maria 2 is a fantastic investment opportunity, if you are considering purchasing property in order to qualify for Portugal's Golden Visa or looking for more information on the buying process have a look at this video.
To get more information on this amazing offer or to speak with one of the experts, you can either click the button below, send an email on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434 | 0800 133 7644 (UK Freephone).
