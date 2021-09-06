Milk Protein Concentrate Market is Generating Revenue of $3,923.6 Million by 2027, at CAGR 5.3% Growth Rate
The growth of the milk protein concentrate market can be attributed to surge in demand for nutritional food in the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milk Protein Concentrate Market by Application (Packaged Products, Nutritional Products, Infant Formula, and Others) and Concentration (Low, Medium, and High): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". As per the report, the global milk protein concentrate industry was accounted for $3.00 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.92 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027.
Rise in demand for nutritional food, surge in awareness regarding health and nutritional food products, and increase in adoption of healthy lifestyle & diet drive the growth of the global milk protein concentrate market. Moreover, increase in protein intake using protein supplements the market growth. However, rise in trend of veganism hinders the market growth. On the contrary, untapped market for protein supplements and protein-based food products is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Download Sample PDF (191 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10923
Covid-19 scenario:
• The outbreak of Covid-19 negatively affected the milk protein concentrate market due to reduction in production because of strict lockdown regulations.
• Moreover, the prolonged lockdown resulted in supply chain disruption and in supply-demand gap.
Based on the milk protein concentrate market forecast by application, the packaged product segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increase in affinity of consumers toward packaged food stuff over cooked item. The infant formula segment is expected to experience modest growth rate throughout the forecast, owing to increase in dependence of women on infant formula due to surge in the working women population all around the world.
Based on the milk protein concentrate market analysis by concentration, the high segment dominated the market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to rise in consumption of nutraceuticals such as protein supplements, RTD milk shakes, and functional food, as milk protein concentrate is a key ingredient in these products. The medium segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period attributed to increase in demand for protein-rich food among the global populace.
By region, the market across North America dominated in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to increase in interest of consumers for foods that contain high amount of protein and growing affinity for packaged and functional food with high concentration of protein. However, the global milk protein concentrate market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in purchasing power of consumers and rise in the middle-class population.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10923
The global Milk Protein Concentrate Market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Kerry Group Plc, Arla Foods Amba, Fitsa Group, Lactalis Corporation, Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Dana Dairy Group, Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods Inc., and Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited.
Related Reports:
Frozen Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-seafood-market
Health Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/health-ingredients-market-A07430
Oat Flour Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/oat-flour-market-A09866
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn