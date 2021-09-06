UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market Worth $112.5 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The explosion protection equipment is a heavy protective enclosure, which is manufactured from die cast steel or plastic. It basically prevents the ignition from flammable gas due tspark or flame from faulty equipment within the enclosure.
The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.
Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives.
Top 10 Leading Players
ABB Group
Adalet
Bartec GmbH
Eaton Corporation Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Extronics Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens AG
Key Market Segments
By Industry Vertical
Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Marine
Food Processing
Oil & Gas
Mining
Others
By Applicable System
Cable Gland
Junction Boxe
Lighting System
Lifting & Material Handling System
Automation System
Surveillance & Monitoring System
Signaling System
Others
By Protection Methods
Explosion Prevention
Intrinsic Safety
Explosion Containment
Explosion Proof Enclosure
Explosion Segregation
Purging
Pressurization
Encapsulation
Sealing
Limited-breathing
Oil Immersion
Sand Filling
