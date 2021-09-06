UK Explosion Protection Equipment Market Worth $112.5 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The explosion protection equipment is a heavy protective enclosure, which is manufactured from die cast steel or plastic. It basically prevents the ignition from flammable gas due tspark or flame from faulty equipment within the enclosure.

The UK explosion protection equipment market size was valued at $78.4 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $112.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Explosion proof equipment comprises products, devices or systems & solutions that are used in hazardous locations to protect the end user against explosion. In industries, such as, manufacturing, processing, mining, and other industries, the chances of gas, vapor, or dust release is very high, and employees could end up losing their lives.

Top 10 Leading Players

ABB Group
Adalet
Bartec GmbH
Eaton Corporation Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Extronics Ltd.
Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH
R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Siemens AG

Key Market Segments

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Marine
Food Processing
Oil & Gas
Mining
Others

By Applicable System

Cable Gland
Junction Boxe
Lighting System
Lifting & Material Handling System
Automation System
Surveillance & Monitoring System
Signaling System
Others

By Protection Methods

Explosion Prevention

Intrinsic Safety

Explosion Containment

Explosion Proof Enclosure

Explosion Segregation

Purging
Pressurization
Encapsulation
Sealing
Limited-breathing
Oil Immersion
Sand Filling

