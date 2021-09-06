Hardware Encryption Market is Anticipated To Reach $1,239.85 Billion by 2027, Registering A CAGR Of 32.2% From 2019-2027
Rise in demand is the increasing demand for smartphones, online & digital content which is attracting the market for hardware encryption products and solutions.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The emergence of portable storage devices to transfer files between computers and to backup important information is expected to favorably impact hardware encryption market growth.
Imposition of regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data, decline in prices of hardware encryption devices, upsurge in penetration of consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, and increase in complexity & risk of data breaches & brute-force attacks fuel the growth of the global hardware encryption market. On the other hand, high capital investment and limitations in use of encrypted devices in some countries impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology & cloud services and ongoing technological advancements in encryption chips are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
The global hardware encryption market was pegged at $109.24 billion in 2018 and is estimated to hit $903.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
The global hardware encryption market is analyzed across algorithm & standard, architecture, product, application, end-use, and region. Based on the algorithm & standard, the RSA segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. At the same time, the AES segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 33.0% throughout the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 399 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/358
Based on architecture, the ASIC segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. The FPGA segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 31.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global hardware encryption market. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 33.2% by 2026. The other provinces covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/358
Profiling Key Players: International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., McAfee, LLC, Micron Technology, Inc., NetApp, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Symantec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Western Digital Technologies, Inc.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d5862f4b1d65b7a9c98cbed33e2722fa
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise sections or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/358
Similar Reports -
1. Network Emulator Market
2. Spring Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn