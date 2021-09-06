Latin America Slide Rails Market Worth $1,734.4 Million by 2027 | Covid-19 Impact With Competitive Analysis

Rise in focus on public-private partnerships (PPPs) by various governments in Latin America to develop infrastructure and improve living conditions of people

Slide rails are used to provide linear motion to drawers in furniture, electronic appliances, industrial devices, and medical devices. In the home appliances market, slide rails are used for refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, and washing machines, and are available in various load bearing capacities to assist in smooth linear operations. Slide rails are classified into light-, medium-, and heavy-duty rails, depending on the drawer loads in different appliances. They are mainly manufactured with steel or aluminum and are electroplated using zinc or other metals to prevent corrosion.The Latin America slide rails market size for home appliances is expected to reach $1,734.4 million in 2027, from $1,307.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.Slide rails are majorly manufactured using aluminum or steel, with outer coating of zinc or electroplating with other metals to prevent corrosion caused due to constant temperature change, moisture, and other external conditions. Currently, different types of slide rails are utilized for a single appliance depending on the application. For instance, a single refrigerator may utilize light- to medium-duty slide rails for shelves, trays, baskets, and drawers, whereas heavy-duty slide rails for bottom-mount freezer drawers or under-counter refrigerated drawers.Top 10 Leading PlayersAB ElectroluxElesa+GanterMidea Group Co., Ltd.Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHGWhirlpool CorporationTHK Co., Ltd.LG Corp.Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Rexroth AG)ASKO AppliancesKey Market SegmentsBy Product TypeLight-duty slide railsMedium-duty slide railsHeavy-duty slide railsBy End-userRefrigeratorOvensDishwashersOthersClothes WasherClothes DryersBy CountryBrazilArgentinaChileRest of Latin America