Cloud Migration Services Market 2021: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2027
Increasing awareness about business continuity, rising penetration of cloud computing & reducing operational costs is some of the key factors that drive marketPORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for business agility & automation, ease in deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model, and rise in demand for cloud migration in business continuity fuel the growth of the global cloud migration services market.
The global cloud migration services market was pegged at $88.46 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
The global cloud migration services market is analyzed across service type, application, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the managed services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the professional services segment would manifest CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5814
Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global cloud migration services market. The region across would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed through the report include North America and LAMEA.
By application, the infrastructure management segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. At the same time, the security & compliance management segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from during the forecast period.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5814
Profiling Key Players: Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), RiverMeadow Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, and Rackspace Hosting Inc.
Covid-19 scenario-
1. The Covid-19 pandemic led to huge adoption of agile business continuity plan, while cloud adoption also became "a new normal" for organizations looking for all-in-one execution of "work from home" strategy.
2. Apprehending the advantages such as abridged cost, enriched efficiency, and convenience, the IT & telecommunications industry has augmented the migration process and enabled multi-cloud environments.
3. Simultaneously, many cloud service providers have come up with attractive cloud migration strategies, which in turn has created several opportunities for the leading market players.
Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/85dea64633c82a08ca99dd162467af0a
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5814
Similar Reports -
1. Cloud Analytics Market
2. Cloud Monitoring Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn