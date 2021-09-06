Experts Believe Labor Day Is the Best Time of Year To Buy A Mattress

Labor Day mattress sales are when many brands like Amerisleep pull out all the stops to offer the steepest discounts. Experts believe that competition during Labor Day sales is one of the leading reasons people should commit to a purchase this Labor Day weekend.

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, USA , Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A typical mattress can set buyers back as much as $1,000. Buy something more upmarket with a couple of unique features, and the price can soon jump to over $2,000. However, according to experts, Labor Day mattress sales are one of the best times of the year to buy a mattress.

During the sales season, major brands are competing against each other to sell the most mattresses. Amerisleep tends to provide some of the best deals of the year during the long weekend. Leading into Labor Day, the company is offering a 30% discount on all mattresses in addition to a free 100-night trial, free shipping, free returns, and a 20-year warranty. They also have 15-25% savings on pillows, protectors, and other bedding and accessories. Plus, they’re advertising 30% off adjustable bed sets.

Amerisleep’s AS3, which usually costs $1,499 for a queen, is available for $1,049. It is the company's best-selling mattress. In addition, shoppers can purchase any of their memory foam or hybrid mattresses and get up to two free pillows.

While Labor Day is on Monday, September 6th, all mattress companies have already announced their Labor Day mattress deals. Shoppers can check out the latest Labor Day discounts from Amerisleep by visiting https://amerisleep.com/labor-day-mattress-sale/

“Many companies plan their discounts weeks ahead of the long Labor Day weekend. Incidentally, the long weekend makes it a great time for businesses to offer generous promotions on their products. After all, this is the last major shopping weekend before Black Friday,” said one of Amerisleep’s mattress experts.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep was founded over a decade ago to provide customers with eco-friendly and high-performance mattresses made in America. Since then, the brand has revolutionized the mattress industry as it constantly invests in research and development. Their innovations include their Bio-Pur® memory foam, their HIVE® support system, and their Active Flex layer.



Website: https://amerisleep.com/

Name: Stacy Liman Organization: Amerisleep Address: 7167 E. Rancho Vista Drive, Suite #137 Scottsdale, Arizona 85251 Phone: 800-500-4233