Optical Coating Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $3,402 Million in 2023

The optical coating equipment market is segmented based on materials, technology, end-user industry, and region.

The optical coating equipment provide assistance in application of optical coatings over the target materials. The optical coatings owing to their ability to reflect, filter or absorb light waves from varying frequencies and wavelength has numerous applications across different industry verticals.The optical coating equipment market was valued at $3,402 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $4,611 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.

The increase in scope of application for materials science and engineering across different industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for optical coating equipment. Also, the advancement in fabrication technology for applying thin-film optical coating has profound influence over the market growth and is subsequently the technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAlluxa Inc.Bühler Holding AGCoburn Technologies Inc.DuPontMastang Vacuum Systems LLCOptimax Systems Inc.Optorun Co. Ltd.Optotech GmbHSatisloh AGUltra Optics

Key Market SegmentsBy MaterialReflective CoatingsAntireflective CoatingsFilter CoatingsTransparent Conductive CoatingsOthersBy TechnologyEvaporation DepositionIon Beam SputteringAdvanced Plasma Reactive SputteringBy End-User IndustryMedicalSolarElectronicsTelecommunicationsAutomotiveOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA