Optical Coating Equipment Market Anticipated to Reach $3,402 Million in 2023
The optical coating equipment market is segmented based on materials, technology, end-user industry, and region.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The optical coating equipment provide assistance in application of optical coatings over the target materials. The optical coatings owing to their ability to reflect, filter or absorb light waves from varying frequencies and wavelength has numerous applications across different industry verticals.
The optical coating equipment market was valued at $3,402 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $4,611 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023.
The increase in scope of application for materials science and engineering across different industry verticals is expected to drive the demand for optical coating equipment. Also, the advancement in fabrication technology for applying thin-film optical coating has profound influence over the market growth and is subsequently the technological advancement is also expected to drive the market growth.
Top 10 Leading Players
Alluxa Inc.
Bühler Holding AG
Coburn Technologies Inc.
DuPont
Mastang Vacuum Systems LLC
Optimax Systems Inc.
Optorun Co. Ltd.
Optotech GmbH
Satisloh AG
Ultra Optics
Key Benefits
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical coating equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.
Key Market Segments
By Material
Reflective Coatings
Antireflective Coatings
Filter Coatings
Transparent Conductive Coatings
Others
By Technology
Evaporation Deposition
Ion Beam Sputtering
Advanced Plasma Reactive Sputtering
By End-User Industry
Medical
Solar
Electronics
Telecommunications
Automotive
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
