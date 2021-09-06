Bifold Doors Market Worth $13,929 Million by 2023 | By Material, Application

The bifold doors market is segmented on the basis of material, application, end-user, and geography.

Bifold doors constitute a combination of panel doors logically hinged, leading to folding of the panels. This folding mechanism allows the doors to co-exist as door-walls systems, which enhances the visual appeal of the interiors. Bifold doors are applicable in patio doors, balcony doors, interior dividers, a combination of glass and wall systems, and store & restaurants front doors among others. They can also be used for large cabinets, in-built closets doors that require minimum opening and closing space, and suitable for replacement doors.The global bifold doors market was valued at $9,779 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $13,929 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023.Rise in adoption of energy-efficient doors and application of bifold doors as door-wall system are expected to drive the bifold doors market. In addition, bifold doors provide assistance in maximizing the space without significant change in the architecture, which is expected to propel the growth. However, the high costs associated with installation of bifold doors may hamper this growth. Moreover, the installation of bifold doors can be challenging to do-it-yourself users, which may impede the market growth.Top 10 Leading PlayersAndersen CorporationBiFolds BiDesign Ltd.Chase Windows Co.Euramax Solutions LimitedJELD-WEN, Inc.KloeberNana Wall Systems, Inc.Origin Frames Ltd.Pella CorporationThe Bi-folding Door CompanyKey Market SegmentsThe study provides an in-depth analysis of the global bifold doors market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.Information about key drivers restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market are provided.Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.Key Market SegmentsBy MaterialWoodMetalGlassVinylFiberglassOthersBy ApplicationInterior DoorsExterior DoorsBy End-UserResidentialNonresidentialBy GeographyNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA