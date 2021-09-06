Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the handheld surgical devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $3.82 billion in 2020 to $3.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7%. Increasing demand for aesthetic surgeries drives the handheld surgical devices and equipment market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2420&type=smp

The handheld surgical devices market consists of sales of handheld surgical devices and related services.

Trends In The Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market

Use of handheld devices and equipment in minimally invasive surgeries is increasing. The low cost of handheld instruments compared to robotic systems is the major factor for increasing use of these devices in most of the surgical settings. Technical advancements in handheld surgical instruments are increasingly adopted by surgeons due to the improvement in the ease of use of these instruments.



Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Segments:

The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market is further segmented based on product, end-user, application and geography.

By Product: Scalpels, Forceps, Retractor, Dilators, Graspers, Others

By End-User: Hospitals, Specialized Clinics, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

By Application: Neurosurgery, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Others

By Geography: The global handheld surgical devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/handheld-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides handheld surgical devices and equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global handheld surgical devices and equipment market, handheld surgical devices and equipment global market share, handheld surgical devices and equipment global market players, handheld surgical devices and equipment global market segments and geographies, handheld surgical devices and equipment global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The handheld surgical devices and equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Integra Life Sciences Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021:

Surgical Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Surgical Sutures And Staples, Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment, Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type Of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Minimal Invasive Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Handheld Instruments, Inflation Devices, Cutter Instruments, Guiding Devices, Electrosurgical Devices, Auxiliary Devices, Monitoring & Visualization Devices), By Application (Laparoscopy, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetrics And Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Neurosurgery, Urology), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Research Institutes), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/minimal-invasive-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Surgical Sutures And Staples Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Surgical Sutures, Surgical Staples), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Clinics), By Surgical Sutures (Absorbable, Non Absorbable), By Surgical Staples (Disposable Surgical Staplers, Reusable Surgical Staplers), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-sutures-and-staples-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/