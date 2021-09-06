The Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market Is Driven By The Use Of IoT Technologies

The Business Research Company’s Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Intercoms Systems And Equipment Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Use of IoT based intercom systems is projected to drive the market. Internet of Things based intercom systems means the use of internet with key areas of networking through platforms and middleware, which has network connectivity that will allow intercom systems to send and receive data using embedded sensors, actuators, and other devices. The rising adoption of IoT technologies is expected to drive the demand for intercom devices globally. For instance, in April 2019, Hikvision, the world’s leading provider of innovative video surveillance products and solutions produced a new range of vertical-specific solutions, including specialized applications, intelligent traffic management solution (ITMS), and mobile enforcement devices in the third edition of the Fire & Security India Expo (FSIE) in 2019.

The global intercoms systems and equipment market is expected to grow from $17.70 billion in 2020 to $18.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The intercoms systems and equipment market size is expected to reach $23.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) technology-based intercoms has been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. LTE is a modern IP communicator, which provides high data for clear voice communication, full HD video streaming and a faster installation of the intercom. For instance, in July 2019, Clear-Com, introduced the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom solution, ideal for large-scale, complex ideas or specialized applications-requiring team members to be untethered and talking in free channels of communication.

Major players covered in the intercoms systems and equipment market are Hangzhou Hikvision, Aiphone Corporation, Legrand SA, Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Comelit Group S.P.A, Easy gates LLC, Nidac Security Pty Ltd, Zenitel NV, Commax Co Ltd.

TBRC’s global intercoms systems and equipment market report is segmented by product type into audio, video, by end-user into government, residential, commercial, and by technology into IP based, analog based.

