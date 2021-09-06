Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2020 to $4.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing prevalence of preterm births and low body weight of infants acts as factor driving the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market growth.

The fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Fetal and neonatal monitoring devices and equipment are used to assess fetal heart rate and contractions of the uterus during pregnancy and childbirth. Ultrasound Dopplers and internal fetal monitors are widely-used fetal and neonatal monitors.

Trends In The Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market

Fetal and neonatal monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly innovating and integrating technologies such as wireless technology with patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and monitor fetus and new-born. Wireless sensor technology such as biosensor monitoring devices, wireless fetal heart rate monitoring devices are multi sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real time monitoring of patient’s medical condition. For instance, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke developed SARA, a scanning device that can detect fetal brain activity with the help of flashes of light transmitted through the mother's abdomen. Philips developed a new cordless fetal monitoring device that helps in ensuring the safety of the mother as well as the child without any inconvenience and risk. These technological innovations eliminate poor reception of observation and help caregivers in monitoring more efficiently.

Global Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Segments:

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is further segmented based on equipment, end user, portability, fetal care equipment type, neonatal care equipment type and geography.

By Equipment: Fetal, Neonatal

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Pediatric Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable

By Fetal Care Equipment Type: Ultrasound Devices, Fetal Dopplers, Fetal MRI Systems, Fetal Monitors, Fetal Pulse Oximeters

By Neonatal Care Equipment Type: Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmers & Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Respiratory Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices

By Geography: The global fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market Organizations Covered: GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation and Natus Medical Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

