Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Is Propelled By The Rise In Peripheral Artery Diseases

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is driven by the rising number of people with peripheral artery diseases. Peripheral artery diseases are caused when arteries in the human body are blocked by plaque consisting of fats, cholesterol and other substances restricting their blood flow to important organs. According to a published report by Elsevier 2018, peripheral vascular disease influences almost 200 million people worldwide, including around 40 to 45 million Americans. The disease is different in younger populations; but the incidence in the geriatric population are rising sharply, with over 20% of people over 80 years old having PAD. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the USA are suffering from peripheral artery diseases, of which 12-20% are aged above 60 years.

The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market consists of sales of peripheral vascular devices and equipment and related services. Peripheral vascular devices and equipment are used to treat peripheral vascular diseases which are slow and progressive blood circulation disorders caused by blockages, narrowing or spasms in blood vessels outside the heart and brain including arteries and veins. These devices can be classified into peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, PTA drug-eluting balloons, embolic protection devices, inferior vena cava filters, Aortic stent grafts, synthetic surgical drafts and peripheral guide wires.

The global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $4.85 billion in 2020 to $5.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The peripheral vascular surgical products market is expected to reach $6.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Read More On The Global Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Major players covered in the interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook group, Angiomed GmbH & Co. and Medizintechnik KG.

TBRC’s global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market report is segmented by type into peripheral vascular stents, percutaneous transluminal angioplasty balloons, catheters, PTA guide wires, atherectomy devices, chronic total occlusion devices, aortic stents, synthetic surgical grafts, embolic protection devices, inferior vena cava filters, by end user into hospital applications, clinic applications, and by application into treatment of peripheral blood vessels damaged, treatment of peripheral blood vessels blockage.

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Peripheral Vascular Stents, Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons, Catheters, PTA Guide Wires, Atherectomy Devices, Chronic Total Occlusion Devices, Aortic Stents, Synthetic Surgical Grafts, Embolic Protection Devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters), By End User (Hospital Applications, Clinic Applications), By Application (Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Damaged, Treatment of Peripheral Blood Vessels Blockage), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides peripheral vascular devices and equipment market overview, forecast peripheral vascular devices and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market segments, and geographies, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market trends, peripheral vascular devices and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2408&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters, Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters, Electrophysiology Lab Systems), By Monitoring Device Type (Electrocardiograph (ECG), Electroencephalograph (EEG), Electrocorticography (ECoG), Electromyograph (EMG), Electroretinography (ERG), Electrooculography (EOG), Holter Monitoring Devices, X-Ray Systems, Imaging and 3D Mapping Systems, Diagnostic Electrophysiology Catheters), By Indication Analysis (Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT), Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW), Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation), By End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT)), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Physicians Clinics), By Application (Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Heart Failure), By Pacemakers (Implantable Pacemakers, External Pacemakers), By Defibrillators (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, External Defibrillator), By Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) (CRT-Defibrillators (CRT-D), CRT-Pacemakers (CRT-P)), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Implantable Defibrillators, External defibrillators), By Implantable Defibrillators (Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs), Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs), Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy- Defibrillator (CRT-D), Single & Dual Chamber), By External Defibrillators (Manual External Defibrillator (MEDs), Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs), Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)), By End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home Healthcare), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defibrillator-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/